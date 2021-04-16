Monique Marie Potter passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire with loving family at her side. She was born in La Crosse, WI to Clyde and Germaine Potter (later Gibbons) on September 29, 1950, a date that she would always happily share with most any acquaintance. She participated in the Special Education program and graduated proudly from Memorial H.S.
Monique had a big voice, a big smile and a big personality. She was resilient, courageous, stubborn, optimistic, strong, and unpredictable.
Life threw Monique more than her fair share of curve balls. She endured multiple extensive surgeries and was a 20-year cancer survivor. Toward the end of her life, she lost most of her eyesight. She always emerged from these many challenges with a smile on her face. Only 2 days before she passed away, she reassured us that she was “hanging in there” and sang beautifully for caregivers in the ICU.
Monique loved spending time with family, bingo, Engelbert Humperdinck, her parakeet — “Petey boy”, The Green Bay Packers, musicals, I Love Lucy, Perkins, and telling a good story.
In her younger years, Monique was very active. She played piano, golfed, biked, bowled, and skated. She went on family camping trips and travelled the US packed into a station wagon with her siblings and parents.
Between her 5 siblings, Monique was the only one who could carry a tune. She sang in church, school choirs and family gatherings. She memorably sang at her mother’s bedside before she passed away and again at her funeral. Monique bravely stood alone on stage in crowded auditoriums. After a Memorial Day performance, an article in the Leader Telegram read… “During a ceremony following the parade at Owen Park band shell, Monique Potter, a client of Lutheran Social Services, drew a standing ovation for singing “God Bless America.” A few joyful tears were shed as well.
Monique had a great memory for dates. She never forgot a family birthday and especially looked forward to her own.
Monique lost her father at the age of 5. She remembered him calling her his little Princess. At the age of 11, Monique’s step father, Robert Gibbons entered her life and his care and compassion was steadfast through 6 decades with his calm demeanor and unwavering dependability.
Monique lived in her own apartment for the last 25 years. She had some of her best times in recent years at St. John’s Apartments.
Monique was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Chad Potter. She is survived by her step father, Robert Gibbons; brothers, Steven (Gail) Potter of Naples, FL, Kevin (Joy) Potter of Eau Claire, Jim (Lorrie) Gibbons of Pittsburgh, PA; sisters, Connie (Rich) Trebesch of Sleepy Eye, MN and Michelle (Greg) Lindstedt of Columbia Heights, MN; as well as numerous caring relatives, cousins, nieces and nephews across the US and in France.
Monique received services from different agencies throughout her life. Her family extends our sincere thanks and gratitude to Lutheran Social Services and Inclusa for the care and support they provided Monique. Additionally, we would like to thank the exceptional caring and compassionate medical staff of Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
Please direct any memorials to: Cognitively challenged or music related charities.
Due to COVID concerns, a private family memorial service will be conducted with burial in the Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse, WI.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.