Monte Mitchell

Monte B. Mitchell, 55, of Boyd, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice Care.
He was born in May 23, 1964, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Samuel and Donna (Anders) Mitchell. He is a 1982 graduate of Stanley-Boyd High School and went on to CVTC and received an Associates Degree in auto body work. He married Jill Berzinski on February 17, 1990, in Boyd, WI.
Monte is survived by his Wife, Jill Mitchell of Boyd; Daughters, Sarah Mitchell of Eau Claire, Samantha (Tom Carioscio) Mitchell of Chicago, IL, Stephanie (Rockey) Locke of San Antonio, TX, Shelby Mitchell of Eau Claire and Mila Mitchell of Boyd; Grandchildren, Aryia and Olivia Locke; Siblings, Greg (Joy) Mitchell of Conrath, Debbie (Mike) Asher of Cadott, Joe (Janelle) Mitchell of Boyd, Jon (Jamie) Mitchell of Boyd; Sister in Law, Jan Mitchell of Stanley and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Parents and Brother Mike Mitchell.
Monte worked for Senn Blacktop and held several positions throughout his 30-year career, finishing as a project manager. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, camping, fishing, golf ball hunting, sudoku puzzles, collecting scrap and was an avid recycler. He enjoyed cooking, especially grilling chicken.
Monte was a member of the Boyd Volunteer Fire Department, served with Stanley Prison Ministry and led the AA program at Faith Free Church in Stanley for many years. He and his family attend Jacob’s Well Church and he loved to usher there.
A memorial service for Monte will take place at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jacob’s Well Church, 3511 N. 50th Avenue, Chippewa Falls. Pastor Paul Berthiaume will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Jacob’s Well Church from 12 noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Monte can be designated to Fierce Freedom, www.fiercefreedom.org, or Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, www.goodnewsjail.org.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com