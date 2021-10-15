Morgan J. Tiry, age 45 passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
On March 11th 1976 a beautiful, healthy, blue eyed boy made his appearance. Even then he was wide eyed and didn’t want to miss a thing. The nurses put him in an infant seat and placed him where he could watch everything.
Morgan, you truly brought joy into a world that needed to smile and laugh. Your laugh was wondrously infectious. You touched many, many people in your life that ended here on earth much too soon for those loved ones you left behind.
As if you didn’t bring more than enough joy into this world you blessed it even further with the birth of your daughter Miigwan who loves her daddy very much and will carry that love with her into eternity where you will both meet face to face once again.
On October 10th you went home to be with Jesus where you joined your grandparents, great Uncle John and so many others. You were surprised just seven hours later with the arrival of your Aunt Carrie. I’m sure she was just as surprised as you were!
Miigwan said you didn’t lose your battle with cancer but Jesus won it and defeated satan by casting cancer into the depths of hell where it belongs. And we all agree.
We love you Morgan and we always will and we believe that you were able to take our love for you and your love for us into heaven with you.