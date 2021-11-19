Sorry, an error occurred.
Morris A. Amidon, age 71, of Mondovi, died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the American Lutheran Communities in Mondovi
A gathering and a time to celebrate the life of Morris will be held on Friday, November 26 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel.
Please share your memory of Morris or express your condolences at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
