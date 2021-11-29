Morris A. Amidon, age 71, passed away at the American Lutheran Home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 after a long stay.
He was born in Mondovi, WI, to Lew and Hazel Amidon. Was baptized and confirmed in Mondovi; He attended Dover Grade School, Gilmanton Schools and graduated from Mondovi High School.
He had various hobbies, jobs and activities during his life… from Happy-Go-Lucky, 4-H Club, Custom Farm Work, logging, etc.
He enjoyed vintage cars, John Deere, plowing snow with his big J.D. and his goal was to find the J.D. Model G that he previously owned. After work, you could find him repairing his lawn mowers, mowing the lawn in the summer or throwing darts.
He suffered a stroke on the job in Northern Wisconsin while working for Midwest Gas. His co-workers got him medical help quickly. Six months later another stroke. He was cared for at home for 3+ years before moving to the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Morris will be missed by his best friend and soulmate, Lynn Anderson and her sisters, Jen and Kellie and their families; Willy and Sibyl Schoenweitz, Ramona Walsdorf and Ron Walsdorf, Kellie Walsdorf, Steven Schoenweitz and Melissa Oliver, Colton Schoenweitz, Mark and Cathy Schoenweitz, Scarlett and Emma, Mary Thompson, Logan and Zack Thompson
A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 26, 2021, at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi from 2-4pm. Please join us and share a memory
Git-R-Done
In lieu of flowers- memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi or Mayo Hospice in Eau Claire