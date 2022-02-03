Morris A. Husby, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away February 1, 2022 at Methodist Hospital at Rochester, Minnesota.
He was born in Menomonie to Lawrence and Frieda (Klatt) Husby on October 14, 1948.
On September 2, 1972 Butch married Vickie (Mortel) at St. John’s Catholic Church in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. Together they farmed in the township of Weston for 49 years. Planting and harvesting crops were his favorite parts of farming. He had his first herd of milking cows when he was in high school and continued milking for over 35 years. Butch also raised steers and cash cropped to this very day.
Butch had many hobbies, including snowmobiling, four-wheeling, driving the backroads just to see where he would end up, watching the Packers play and watching all other sporting events. He loved spending time with his family. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday. Butch adored his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them out to eat at their favorite restaurants. He also enjoyed watching Alaina at her dance recitals. Butch was on the board of directors for Synergy Co-op for several years and was an active member of the Vista Cruisers snowmobile club.
Butch is survived by Vickie, his wife of 49 years; two sons, Ryan Husby and Josh (Katie) Husby; and three grandchildren, Kayla, Alaina and Levi, who he loved very much. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence “Larry” (Cynthia) Husby and Bradley (Katrina) Husby; two sisters, Jean (Chris) Langlois and Aisha (Sikandar) Bashir; one brother-in-law, Terry (Kathy) Mortel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Frieda Husby; a sister, Carol Voelker; a brother, Robert “Bob” Husby; a grandson, Colton; mother-in-law, Wanda (Skillings) Mortel; father-in-law, Brownie Mortel; and a nephew, Steven Mortel.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Teresa Pesja officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.