Riley, Morris CROPPED.jpg

Morris Eugene Riley, 88, of Chippewa Falls, passed away after a short illness, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Dove Healthcare West under the care of Mayo Hospice.

He was born in the Town of Sampson, Wisconsin, on July 10, 1934, to Cyrus Fred Riley and Gladys Mae (Tallman) Riley. Morris married Jeanette Elsie (Buchli) Riley in 1958. Morris worked as a farm hand in the New Auburn area until moving to Lake Hallie in 1965. He then became a self-employed carpenter. Morris did remodeling and building on hundreds of homes throughout the Chippewa Valley over his 50 years of hard and satisfying work. With every job he strived to make each home a more safe, comfortable and happy one.

To plant a tree in memory of Morris Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you