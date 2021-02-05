Former Wisconsin resident Moua Pao Xiong, 38, died January 28, 2021, at his home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to cancer. He was first diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer September of 2018 and beat cancer in May 2019. May 22, 2020 the cancer returned and traveled to the spine, blood, and bones.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday February 6th through Sunday February 7th. Located at the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
He was born on October 3, 1982. His father and mother both born in Laos. They immigrated to the United States in 1988.
Xiong’s interests included collecting marvel trading cards, action figures, family gatherings, and cooking.
He worked many years for Menards in the Treating Plant as a Supervisor. Xiong spent more than 30 years in Wisconsin. He’s an alumni of Delong Middle School class of 1997 and alumni of North High School class of 2001. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Youa; sons, Shua Lu, Kalven, Theodore, and Memphis; daughters, Acha, Sophia, and Summer.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.