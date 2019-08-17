Muriel Ausman

Muriel Julia (Olson) Ausman, 90, of Chain Lake, Wis. in Rusk County, passed away on Aug. 9 at BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire, after visits from her grandson’s family, son and daughter-in-law and granddaughter Sonia and with her daughter present when she left the bounds of her earthly body.
Muriel was born in Eau Claire on June 22, 1929 to Harold and Effie (Anderson) Olson. She was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church and graduated from Eau Claire High School. Following high school, Muriel was the secretary for Anderson Realty until she married Fritz (August Frederick) Ausman in 1950. Fritz and Muriel shared 58 years of marriage until Fritz’s death in 2008.
Muriel resided in Eau Claire until moving with Fritz in 1988 to their retirement home on Chain Lake. She lived with her daughter, Nancy, from July 2014 until moving to BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire in December 2018.
Muriel enjoyed her family and baking, especially making lefse, rosettes, sandbakkels and krumkake. She often read and loved the challenge of a crossword puzzle. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and dancing the Jitterbug with Fritz. She loved dogs and is survived by Sadie.
Mom/Grandma will be greatly missed but her family has many fond and loving memories.
Muriel is survived by her daughter, Nancy A. Ausman Dhatt of Barron; son, Kirk R. (Susan) Ausman of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Logan K. (Mary Catherine) Ausman of Arlington, Va., Alexandra S. Ausman of Seattle, Wash. and Sonia K. Dhatt of Eau Claire; great-grandchildren, Leona, Everett and Bernadette Ausman of Arlington, Va.; and extended family and friends.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, August Frederick “Fritz” Ausman; brother, Earl Roy Olson of South Beloit, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Beverly (Nelson) Olson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your nearest Humane Society.
Muriel’s family would like to thank the following caregivers for helping us through this end-of-life journey: neurologist, Dr. Spritzer and staff at MCHS of Eau Claire, St. Joseph’s Hospice Staff that came to BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire, and Jamie and the staff at BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
