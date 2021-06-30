Muriel A. Kolstad, 86, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born October 23, 1934, in Danbury, WI, the daughter of Haven and Lena Nelson. She married Delos H. Kolstad on April 5, 1952, in Eau Claire. They had two children, Debra and Jeffery.
Muriel was a self-employed Master Upholsterer working for decades with interior designers/decorators in the area. She retired in 2018 at the age of 83.
In her free time, she loved to go fishing and trips to various casinos, including Las Vegas. She loved seeing her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
Muriel is survived by her two children, Debra (Gary) LePlavy of Ashland, WI, and Jeffery (Donna) Kolstad of Menomonie, WI; two granddaughters, Amanda Barden-Kolstad and Jessica (Andy) Strauch; three great-grandchildren, Faith and Lucas Barden, and Jacob Strauch; two sisters, Grace (Steve) Govin of Eau Claire and Alice Lovegrin of Sparta, WI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delos in 1981; her granddaughter, Drew; two brothers; and two sisters.
Private family services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.