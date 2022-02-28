Mylo J. Lemke, age 92 died on February 23, 2022, in Eau Claire, WI. Mylo was born on March 26, 1929, in the Town of Eaton, Manitowoc County, WI. He was the only child of Erwin and Lillian (Nelson) Lemke. He attended Collins Public School and Valders High School, graduating in 1946. After graduation he worked at Lake-to-Lake Dairy in Kiel, WI where he became a licensed cheese maker.
In 1951 Mylo was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict and inducted at Fort Sheridan, IL. He was transferred to the 5th Army at Camp Atterbury, IN and assigned to the 388th Evacuation Hospital given the duty of cook. After being promoted to Corporal, he remained at Camp Atterbury for the balance of his two years. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Mylo returned to work at Lake-to-Lake Dairy in Kiel.
Mylo married Daryl M. Kuester on March 12, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kiel, WI. In 1963 he graduated from Green Bay Vocational School and opened Mylo’s Barber Shop in Plymouth, WI. The family moved from Kiel to Plymouth in 1967. When his barber shop closed in 1971, Mylo began working at the Kohler Company. During his time at the Kohler Company, he worked in the engine division, machine shop and Quality Control program, retiring in 1991.
Mylo and Daryl joined the congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plymouth, WI after moving to Plymouth. For many years Mylo was an usher and served on many committees including Chairman of the Board of Trustees at St. John’s.
Mylo’s passions were golfing and caring for his immaculate lawn at his home in Plymouth. He spent many hours researching his family genealogy connecting with many of the relatives he found. Mylo was also an avid Packer, Brewer, Bucks and Badger fan, rarely missing any games.
In 2007, Mylo and Daryl moved to Eau Claire, WI. They became members of Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Mylo was involved in Bible study classes and served on a money counter team at Peace.
Mylo is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Daryl. Two daughters: Debra (Jon) Otto, Euless, TX and Muriel McMullen, Altoona, WI. Four grandchildren: Tyler (Katie) McMullen, Fall Creek, WI, Breanna (Stacy) Winsand, Fall Creek, WI, Ashley (Andrew) Ryks, Trophy Club, TX, Whitney (Matt) Schuetz, Houston, TX and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel and Ruth Kuester. He was preceded in death by his parents and a great grandchild.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.