Myrtle Harriet Olson, age 94, of Whitehall, died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Myrtle was born on February 18, 1927, in Engum Valley near Chimney Rock, Trempealeau County, WI, to Julius and Oget (Dokkestul) Engum, who farmed. She was baptized and confirmed at the East Bennett Valley Church in rural Eleva. The family eventually moved to Whitehall where she graduated from high school in 1946. She married Truman O. Olson on June 9, 1950, and they became lifelong residents of Whitehall where together they raised their family. Truman preceded Myrtle in death on April 14, 2014.
Myrtle worked several clerical jobs before and after the child-raising years, including the Trempealeau County Nurse’s office, Federal Crop Insurance, FmHA, and CESA. Because of her kind and sweet nature, she made lifelong friends at each of these jobs.
Myrtle and Truman enjoyed traveling to many places over their 63-year marriage, including Norway, Switzerland, Alaska, the Pacific northwest, northern Wisconsin, trips out west and many other places around the country and state. Myrtle was an avid reader, quilter, cake decorator, seamstress, knitter, and was fearless in taking on the latest crafty fads no matter how difficult. She was a patient and excellent teacher and instilled in her daughters the love for creating something beautiful out of fabric or yarn. She was crocheting up until a few days before her death, and glowed with joy as she gifted the beautiful doilies she had made to her neighbor Carol one door down. She loved growing roses and other flowers, and had a fresh-cut bouquet on her dining room table from spring until autumn. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed trying out new recipes on her family and friends. She loved texting with her family and sharing photos back and forth on her smart phone which she purchased with the birthday money she received when she turned 90.
Myrtle was proud of her Norwegian heritage, loved lutefisk, lefse and baking all of the Norwegian Christmas delicacies. She loved musicals, especially The Sound of Music, and was a big fan of Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Elvis Presley. She was a devout Christian with deep faith, and throughout her adult life served in countless ways as an active member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall. She lived a gentle life of love and kindness, always guided by her faith in God.
Myrtle is survived by her four children, Mark (Ellen) Olson of Pleasantville, Mary (Mark) Hutchinson of Eleva, Dan (Cindy) Olson of Black River Falls, and Ruth (Keith) Kohnert of Stoddard; grandchildren Joshua Hutchinson, Jamie (Eric) Peterson, Jeremy (Heather) Olson, Shanna (Dan) Klidzejs, David Warner, Shonda (Cody) Thiess, Kyle Warner (Mallory Johnson), Jacob (Ally) Olson, Josh (Dawn) Pierce, Katie Pierce, and Maria (Brady) Welvaert; step-grandchildren Jared (Amber) Kohnert, Kyle (Sara) Kohnert, and Donovan Kohnert; great-grandchildren Samuel, Sawyer, Reegan, Anna, Justin, Emilee, Ethan, Calista, Addison, Ryker, Natalee, Elliott, Isaac; step-grandchildren Elliot, Lillian, Oliver, Charlie, Everlee, Presley and Piper; beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her very special friend and helper, Liz.
In addition to her parents and husband, Myrtle was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Boomer, and a brother, Archie Engum.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery, both in Whitehall. Pastor Peter Jonas will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
Myrtle was a kind and loving soul who blessed all lives that she touched. She always placed her loved ones first, and herself second. The thing that made her happy was simple — it was when those she loved were happy. She left a legacy of kindness and forgiveness, and we are all better people for having known her. She will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center for their loving care.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.