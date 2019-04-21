Myrtle Stenseth

Myrtle Irene Stenseth passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday April 13, 2019.
Myrtle is survived by her sister, Winnie Hubing; daughters, Nancy (Joe), Peggy, Debbie (Paul); Sons, Rodney and Jacky; grandchildren, Chris, Sean, Tina, John, Nicki, Dustin, Jessica, Alicia, Kristina, Nathan and Avalon; along with many great grandchildren.
Myrtle is preceded in death by her parents John and Grace; brothers, Roy, Robert and Richard; sisters, Verna and Evelyn; and her beloved son Dennis.
Myrtle was kind and loving with a great sense of humor. She felt that nobody should ever go without and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Myrtle could be found on her porch doing puzzles and enjoying the company of family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
A Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Jacobs Well in Lake Hallie. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at Jacobs Well.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services- Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.