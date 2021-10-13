Myrtle (Myrt) Ella Walter passed away on Oct. 7, 2021 at the age of 98 at Care Partners, Eau Claire. After being blessed with a very full and active life on earth she is now spending eternity with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who bought her ticket to heaven with His life sacrifice.
Myrt was born in rural Minnesota to Henry and Elsie Finke on December 28, 1922. She grew up on a very humble farm near Rogers, Minnesota. She often shared the excitement of seeing her first airplane and hearing the first radio in the neighborhood. Her father used to complain that people were getting too lazy to walk behind horses when the first tractors were introduced. Myrt attended parochial Lutheran grade school in Maple Grove, MN and graduated from high school in Buffalo, MN.
Myrt married her husband of 55 years, Wilbur, in 1941. After his return from WWII they purchased the Ford Garage in Fall Creek and became residents in 1948. In the mid 1950’s Myrt and Wilbur built and operated their first Pronto Drive-In in Fall Creek. The second Pronto was built on the Hastings Way site and after 13 years of very successful but stressful business they sold. To all those “older” people from the area who remember Pronto Pups, pizza burgers, chicken dinners, etc., and to all of the “young” employees who worked their way through college as well as gave up lots of summer fun to work at the Pronto, we say thanks!
Myrt became the Dietary Manager at the Fall Creek Valley Nursing Home. She retired from there after 20 years of service. Throughout her lifetime Myrt was grateful to be able to participate in various ways to support her community. Her church involvement included teaching Sunday school, Ladies Fellowship, Altar Guild, Prayer Chain and Orphan Grain Train. She was gifted with a beautiful voice and sang in the choir and at weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Fall Creek American Legion Auxillary and a volunteer for the activities of the Fall Creek Lion’s Club.
Much quality time was spent as a supporter of Fall Creek School sports events. She was an enthusiastic Packers and Brewers fan and hosted many Super Bowl parties.
Much documentation and pictures represent trips to Europe, Hawaii, the Caribbean and much of the U.S. Many of those trips were with her dear friend, June Aude.
The family gives thanks to the tenderhearted people at Care Partners, where she resided her final three years.
Myrt is preceded in death by her husband Wilbur, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her son, Sheldon “Wally” (Betty) Walter, and daughter, Karen (Fred) Strasburg.
She is further survived by grandchildren, Troy (Kim) Strasburg, Chad (Shari) Strasburg, Holly (Matt) Anderson and Van (Krista) Walter; great-grandchildren, Hailey (Ben) Perushek, Madeline and Nate Strasburg and Reid Strasburg, Brady and Addie Anderson, and Beck and Finley Walter; and great-great-grandchild, Ellie Faith Perushek.
Visitation will be at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek on October 23 at 10 a.m. with services at 12 p.m. Lunch will be provided following the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.