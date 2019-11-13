Nadine Hanamann

Nadine J. Hanamann, age 70, went home to the Lord on November 9th, 2019, after battling cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband, John; sons, Jason (Sheryl) Andreo and Jeremy Andreo; daughter, Erin (Dale) Thiele; step-children, John (Karen) Hanamann and Lisa Younk; grandchildren, Eric and Alissa Andreo, Grace and Jessi Reider, Micah, Josiah, Noah, Jonathan, Isaiah, and Hannah Thiele, and Leanne and Rebecca Younk; father, Wayne Heffelfinger; brother, Wayne-Jay (Mel) Heffelfinger; sister, Jill Carrol. Nadine was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Heffelfinger.
Born in Ashland, Ohio, on August 2, 1949, Nadine put her faith and trust in Jesus as a young child. She delighted in serving and caring for family, friends, and anyone who entered into her life, even briefly. Nadine treasured the opportunity to celebrate with friends and family in all that brought them joy. She also considered it a privilege to encourage and support others during their trials. Her family will miss the many hours she spent each week talking with them, asking questions, hearing their thoughts, and giving guidance and direction. Nadine loved quilting with friends, playing games, eating out, and most importantly, bringing her family together to share experiences with one another.
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Nadine at Chippewa Valley Bible Church on Saturday, November 16, at 4:00 PM.