Naida E. Olson, age 95, was a lifelong resident of Menomonie, WI and passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
She was born July 29, 1926, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Louis and Florence (Rogers) Welcome, one of six children. As a teen, she met Arnold “Arnie” Olson. They were wed on October 24, 1945 and were married for 45 years until he passed away in 1990.
Naida’s passions were hiking and biking. There are many humorous stories regarding her adventures. She was an excellent designer and seamstress. She always dressed to the nines and was a diva to the end. She was the perfect 1950’s housewife. She loved gardening, berry picking, baking, canning, thrift sales and attending auctions. Family was very important to her.
She was a real estate broker, did accounting for local businesses and was a proprietor of an antique and collectable shop.
Naida is survived by her children, Debra Olson of Altoona, Cory Olson of Menomonie, Ward Olson (Gloria) of Bozeman, MT and DeEtte Reneson (David) of Florence, AZ, brother Jerome Welcome of Cable, WI. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband Arnold, daughter Arnette Olson, her parents, Arnold’s parents George and Paula Olson, sisters Irene Hein and Dell Marine, brothers Alex and James Welcome and family friend Carol Martin.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Naida on July 30, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home. Visitation and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with sharing time to follow.