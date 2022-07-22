Olson, Naida (13x19).jpg

Naida E. Olson, age 95, was a lifelong resident of Menomonie, WI and passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.

She was born July 29, 1926, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Louis and Florence (Rogers) Welcome, one of six children. As a teen, she met Arnold “Arnie” Olson. They were wed on October 24, 1945 and were married for 45 years until he passed away in 1990.

