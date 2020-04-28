Najellie O. Rabbitt, age 93, formerly of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Johnson City, TN while under hospice care.
Najellie Ohanian was born on May 3, 1927, to Sarkis and Nuvart Ohanian, who had newly immigrated to South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from Armenia. When she was young, she developed a deep love for the violin, and for the rest of her life she filled her home and community with music. She met her husband, Merlin Rabbitt when he rented a room in a home near hers. He enjoyed her company from the beginning: they played baseball in the street, took long walks through the park, and Merlin would sit on the porch in the evenings, listening to her play violin. Married in 1946 she was one of the rare and fortunate people to have been loved and cherished from her teenage years for the rest of her life, by one incredible man. Their love was unfailing, deeply serious and respectful, silly and hilarious. Together they had six children over a span of seventeen years.
The essence of her was music. Najellie studied music at the Milwaukee Conservatory of Music. She taught violin for more than 60 years, long enough that she taught grandchildren of some of her earliest students! She was a founding member of the Chippewa Valley Symphony, and played in the Canyon String Quartet throughout the Eau Claire, Wisconsin area. In the 1970’s Najellie and Merlin opened Rabbitt’s Violin Shop, a vibrant, artisan shop where customers and students received a warm greeting and could wander to the back to see Najellie and Merlin repairing instruments. Her legacy is her children and her students who move through this world caring for those they love and those who need it, keeping music and joy in their hearts.
Najellie’s curiosity and love of people made her an easy conversationalist. She was interested about you, what you were doing, what ideas you had. She read widely, studied and prayed regularly. Her faith in Christ Jesus always played an important role in her life and her servant heart was a lesson she passed on to all who knew her. She approached life with respect, appreciative of what she had, and always working to be sure she contributed her share. At age 87 she closed the shop and moved to Johnson City Tennessee where she lived independently, enjoying the new art and music community of the Appalachia area. Najellie was not an observer of life; she was actively living it through her 92nd year. New friends in her retirement community embraced her warm personality.
She died peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020, in the loving care of daughter Marilee and her family. Najellie was preceded in death by her parents Sarkis and Nuvart, her brother Abe, and her husband Merlin. She is survived by children Paul (Joyce) Rabbitt, La Quinta, California, James (Denise) Rabbitt, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Christina (Frank) Whitson, Cincinnati, Ohio, Kathie Rabbitt, Oakland, California, Ellen (Robert) Karstensen, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Marilee (Timothy) Crosby, Johnson City, Tennessee. Twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren round out her legacy.
It is a heartbreak to her entire family and many friends that we are unable to gather together at this time. Najellie will be buried in Eau Claire, and the family will have a memorial towards the end of summer.
