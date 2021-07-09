Nancy Jane Bauer, 73, of Eau Claire, now at 8433 Ramsgate Rd., Pensacola, FL passed away Friday evening, July 2nd, in Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, FL.
The former Nancy Jane Bauer was born October 27, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI. She married Terry Lee Yarrington on November 18, 1966 in Eau Claire, WI. They moved to North Carolina as Terry was enlisted in the Marines and stationed in Camp Lejeune.
Survivors include her husband; four children: Michael (Nicole) Yarrington, Danny Yarrington, Sandra (Stephen) Kinnaman and Terry A. Yarrington; five grandchildren: Michael Yarrington, Nichole Yarrington, Melissa Yarrington, Jessica (Stone) Nicholson and Laura Kinnaman and six brothers and sisters: Delores (Sylvan) Faulkner, Robert (Kim) Bauer, James (Kathy) Bauer, Carol (Larry) Sather, Marjorie (Tim) Lewison and Janet Shaw. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Eunice and Alphonse Bauer; her brothers and sisters: Gerald Bauer, Darlene (Bauer) Faulkner, Alphonse Bauer, and Ronald Bauer. Her brother, Steven Bauer passed away just two days after Nancy.
Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.