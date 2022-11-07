Bischel, Nancy (8X10).jpg

Nancy A. Bischel, age 86, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI.

Nancy was born May 21, 1936 to John G. Rye and Alice M. Johnson Rye in Colfax, WI.

