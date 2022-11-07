Nancy A. Bischel, age 86, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI.
Nancy was born May 21, 1936 to John G. Rye and Alice M. Johnson Rye in Colfax, WI.
Nancy and her family moved to Milwaukee in 1941 where they lived until returning to the Ridgeland area in 1946.
She graduated from Colfax High School and started working at the Dunn County Extension Office in November 1954 until January 1969 when she started working at the Farmers Home Administration Office in Menomonie. She worked there until transferring to Rural Development in Eau Claire and Altoona and returned to Menomonie where she retired in 2004.
Nancy married John Bischel in 1959 in Glenwood City.
Nancy is survived by her brother John D. Rye of Ridgeland; brother-in-law David Bischel of Downing; niece Kim Kuehl of Milwaukee and Kim’s three children, Joshua Peterson, Justin Peterson and Michelle Peterson Flesichmann; dear friend Gladys Waller. She is further survived by her cousins living in Eau Claire, Menomonie and Prairie Farm with whom she spent a lot of time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, brother Dennis (Harriet) Rye, stepfather Herbert Beiswanger Sr., stepbrothers Herbert (Eunice) Beiswanger, Roland Beiswanger and David Beiswanger; sister-in-law Jeanette DeLuca and brother-in-law Lorenz Bischel.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
