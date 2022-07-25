Nancy L. Gabriel (Kaunzner), age 89, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022, with her devoted & loving son Jeffrey at her side.

Nancy was born March 31, 1933 in Menomonie, WI as the youngest child, to Lloyd and Ione (Kandy) Kaunzner. Her mother Ione contracted tuberculosis and was placed in the tuberculosis sanitarium for 2 years. Nancy was needed to hold down the household during her high school years. After graduation, she enrolled in Stout Institute to further her education.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Gabriel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.