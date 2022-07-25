Nancy L. Gabriel (Kaunzner), age 89, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022, with her devoted & loving son Jeffrey at her side.
Nancy was born March 31, 1933 in Menomonie, WI as the youngest child, to Lloyd and Ione (Kandy) Kaunzner. Her mother Ione contracted tuberculosis and was placed in the tuberculosis sanitarium for 2 years. Nancy was needed to hold down the household during her high school years. After graduation, she enrolled in Stout Institute to further her education.
In 1952, as a sophomore at Stout, she was engaged to her high school sweetheart, Robert Gabriel and married in 1953. The couple then moved to Camp Lejeune NC for Roberts’s military commitment. Jeffrey, their son, was born here in 1955. Life & career changes moved the couple to Madison, WI, where their daughter, Cynthia, was born in 1958 — then on to Sheboygan, WI and finally new London, WI in 1961.
During her 60 plus years in New London, she was very community minded and was involved in many organizations as a volunteer or officer. In 1975, the New London Jaycees presented her with the “Woman of the Year” award for her contributions to the community.
At age of 42, she returned to the UW Stevens Point, and graduated with her teaching certificate. In 1977, Nancy was hired to teach Senior High School Home Economics in New London. She was also responsible for designing the Home Economics department in the new high school.
Nancy was active in the New London Women’s Club, Community Hospital Auxiliary, New London Concert Association and New London Golf Club Team.
After retirement, she became involved with the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Appleton, WI (2005-2013) where in 2009 received “Volunteer of the Year” Award.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, a devoted Packers fan — attending many games with her son. Nancy loved traveling with her daughter to several European countries, as well as Hawaii, Canada, and New Zealand.
Nancy lived a full life with Love and Compassion for all.
Nancy is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Don) Wangen; son Jeffrey Gabriel; daughter Cynthia (Eric) Stromerson; granddaughter Arielle Griel (Eric Stern), grandson Evan Stern; step-granddaughter Danielle Zuege; great-granddaughters, Avrie Muskovitsch and Jaycie Peotter.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Ione Kaunzner and former husband Robert Gabriel.
Private family services are planned. Nancy will be laid to rest in the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery, Menomonie, WI. Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London is assisting the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com
The family has requested that any memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at: https://alzfdn.org/
