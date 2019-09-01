Nancy Marie Hanson (Lindow), 76, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Luther Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on July 29, 1943 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire to Raymond (Ray) Lindow and Geraldine (Geri) Hart.
Nancy worked at various places throughout her life, some of which included Shopko, Lake Hallie Police Department and a teacher of ceramics classes at different places. She also crocheted hats to give to those in need. She was a member of the Women of the Moose – Chapter 557.
Nancy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Roger Hanson, on Oct. 10, 1987 in Stillwater, Minn. They were married for 23 years until Roger passed away.
Nancy was known to many that loved her as “Nana”. She lived life to the fullest and never let a day go to waste. She most enjoyed being around family, friends, and loved ones. Especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and most recently, her great-great-granddaughter, Darla. She enjoyed reading, music, movies, travel, playing cards, and farkle with her friends and family.
Nancy was very skilled at crafts, including ceramics, crocheting, beading, painting, gourd making, etcetera. She was famous for her banana and zucchini bread and homemade candies that she enjoyed giving to people as gifts.
Nancy is survived by her son Scott Lebarron; granddaughters, Bobbie Young and Nicole (Marcelo) Juarez; grandsons, Jesse Young and Zack Synder; great-grandchildren, Margaret, Ivy, Maurice, Miles, Angelo, Ellie, Araya, Jasmine, Joanna, Drako, McKayl, McKai, Maverick and Dante; and great-great-granddaughter, Darla.
She was proceeded in death by both parents, Ray and Geri; her beloved husband Roger; son Jerome Lebarron Jr.; daughter Lori; granddaughters, Dana and Natalie; sister Bev; brother Tom; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and nieces.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Moose Lodge in Eau Claire, followed by an honor service by the Women of the Moose at 11:55 a.m. A memorial service will begin at noon. Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery at 3 p.m. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.