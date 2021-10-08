Nancy W. Howard of Severna Park, Maryland, passed away on September 28, 2021, at the age of 80. Nancy was the youngest daughter of Henry A. and Lorene C. (Weichel) Wachter.
Nancy was born on August 27, 1941, in Berwyn, Illinois and raised in Glenview, Illinois. Nancy left Glenview in 1959 and attended Butler University where she was a cheerleader and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She earned a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education where she went on to teach first grade at Crooked Creek Elementary in Indianapolis. Later in life, Nancy found great pleasure and honor teaching adults in private industry to complete their General Education Development certification.
Nancy married John M. Howard Jr. in 1965 and raised their three children: Carrie, Megan, and John, in Danville, Indiana. While living in Danville, Nancy was an active parishioner of St. Marys Queen of Peace Catholic Church, teaching Sunday school and confirmation classes. Further, she participated in Tri Kappa (a philanthropic organization), volunteered her time with the Danville Summer Swim Team, and devoted many hours supporting her children in scouts, sports teams, and school events.
Nancy moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 2000, where she resided with her parents and sister, Kathryn (Kay) Kennedy for sixteen years. While living in Eau Claire, she worked at Xcel Energy and enjoyed time with her great nieces and nephews.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Carrie (Jeff) Hatfield, Megan (Stuart) Allison, and John M. (Serena Baqai) Howard III; as well as her sister, Kay Kennedy. In addition, she is survived by her seven grandchildren, Daisy Hatfield, Grant Hatfield, Quinn Allison, Faith Allison, Connor Howard, Graham Howard, and Ian Howard; 7 nieces and nephews; and 18 great-nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Henry A. (2000) and Lorene C. (Weichel) Wachter (2010).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe Street, Eau Claire, WI with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. The Mass will be live streamed at the Saint Olaf Parish, Eau Claire, Wisconsin YouTube. Please click the Subscribe button for access. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation on Nancys behalf to the Department of Education at Butler University: 317-940-9469 or https://www.butler.edu/gifts
The family wishes to express thanks to the many caregivers who helped Nancy and her family this past year at Assisted Living Well Compassionate Care in Maryland. The family would like to express gratitude to the nurses, social workers, and chaplain from Hospice at the Chesapeake.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com