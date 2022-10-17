Nancy L. LaVelle, 81, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Monday, October 10, 2022.

She was born August 19, 1941, in the town of Anson, the daughter of Clyde and Irma (Melville) Ford. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

