Nancy Metz

Nancy J. Metz, 90, long time resident of Augusta, passed away early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019 at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Nancy Jean Metz, daughter of Earl and Jean (Johnson) Warner was born Feb. 11, 1929 in Augusta. She was raised in the city of Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1946. Nancy was united in marriage to William Metz Jr. on April 3, 1949 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Augusta. The couple lived briefly in Chicago and St. Paul before moving back to Augusta in 1951.
In addition to raising her 3 daughters and working along side her husband at Metzs T.V. Sales and Services, Nancy had also worked at Delicious Foods in Eau Claire and then in the book store of the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. Later in life with the Eau Claire County Senior Aid Program she brightened the lives of children by working in the elementary school for the Augusta School District. Before finally retiring she enjoyed working at the Augusta City Library and the friendships she made there.
Nancy was a beautiful lady both inside and out who deeply loved her family, cherished her friendships and appreciated all the kindness shown her way. She loved visiting on the phone everyday, the beauty of natures flowers, reading, and taking care of the various dogs she had over the years.
Nancy will be dearly and deeply missed by her 2 daughters, Jill and Alan Hewitt, Joy and Kevin Potter all of Eau Claire; 5 grandchildren, Tara Black, Heather (Jim) Sorenson, Danny (Melissa) Metz, Andy Francel, Andrea (Randy) Duncan; 22 great grandchildren, Tyler, Tim, Nathan and Olivia Black, Molly and Megan Walker, Ava, Kyle, Kyra, Drew, Dylan, Travis and Tanner Sorenson, Kate Berlin, Dominic and Tyler Walters, Bryce Metz, Carly Jones, Kaya Francel, Isaac and Ivie Joy Beaver, Brody Duncan; great-great grandson, Jesse Walters; brother Gary and Margie Warner of Downingtown, PA; sister Shirley Smith of Geraldine, MT; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Nancy is now reunited with her loving family; her parents Earl and Jean Warner; husband Bill who passed away in 1986; daughter Jackie who passed away in 1989; great granddaughter Shiloh Sorenson; brothers and sister-in-law, Bill and Nancy Warner, Bob Warner; father and mother-in-law, William and Mildred Metz; brother-in-law, Jack Smith; nieces, Crystal, Becky, Clara and Patti; and nephew Kit.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Augusta. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Gary Sahs will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
