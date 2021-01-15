Nancy Ann Moessner (Zanotelli) passed peacefully in her home on January 9th 2021. Nancy was reunited with her husband Jim, and parents Ruth and Victor Zanotelli.
Nancy was born on September 5th 1950 in Greendale, WI and grew up with her sister Jeanne. Nancy graduated from Greendale High School in 1968. She attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire where she met her future husband Jim Moessner. Nancy graduated with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Speech Therapy from UWEC in 1973.
Jim and Nancy were married in Greendale in 1973. They were blessed with two sons Jeffrey and Jason. She was blessed with three grandchildren; Caleb, Maggie and Wyatt. Nancy loved to spend time with her grandchildren. One of her favorite things became watching her grandchildren playing sports.
Nancy worked as a speech therapist in the Chippewa Falls School District before stepping away from education to raise her two boys. When the boys started school Nancy returned to speech therapy working for the Eau Claire Area School District. She worked in many schools throughout her career; Cleghorn, Little Red and Boyd were some of her favorites.
Nancy, Jim and the boys enjoyed many family vacations. Nancy and Jim also enjoyed many trips on their own. She loved returning to Greendale to visit family. Village Days in Greendale was always a grand celebration with the Zanotelli family. Nancy loved gardening at her home and spending time with her dearest friend Mary Cooke. Nancy and Jim fulfilled one of their dreams when they purchased a cabin on clear lake in New Auburn. Many warm summer weekends and family holidays were spent at the cottage.
Nancy was filled with generosity. She loved giving her time to help others. She particularly enjoyed spending time with the senior women from 1st Congregational Church taking them for drives, having lunches and preparing meals for shut-ins.
Nancy retired in 2006 and dedicated herself to caring for Jim. She never questioned the sacrifices required to care for Jim.
When Nancy passed Jim was standing with Jesus to welcome her at Heaven’s gates, excited to see his “Nanny” again. Nancy and Jim are now together again in Heaven. They have no illnesses, there is no caretaking. They are talking, laughing and enjoying each other in eternal peace and love.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Jim and parents Ruth and Victor Zanotelli. She is survived by her two sons, Jason and Jeffrey (Vanessa), her sister Jeanne (Richard) Hibbard, and her three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorial be provided directly to 1st Congregational Church at 310 Broadway St. Eau Claire, WI 54703 in Nancy Moessner’s name.
A private family graveside service took place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.