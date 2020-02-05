Nancy Myhers

Nancy Laura Myhers, age 84, of Strum, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire. She was born on February 9, 1935 in Eau Claire to Gilbert and Hanna (Sorlie) McCluskey. Nancy was a graduate of Eau Claire High School in 1953. On December 19, 1959, she married Ernest Myhers. She worked full time on their family farm in Strum until 1985. She then started working in accounting at Menards Distribution Center, where she retired from Menards in 1997.
Nancy was a very social person and loved to be around her friends and family. She was a member of the Strum Homemakers and the Viking Women’s Golf Club. She enjoyed Willie Nelson, sports of all kinds, watching her kids and grandkids playing sports, snowmobiling, golfing, and fishing (where she always seemed to catch the most fish). In her later years, Nancy would love being up north, sitting on the porch, watching nature and her kids and grandkids fishing from the dock.
She is survived by her five children, Cindy (Harold) Matton, Emily (Randy) Pederson, Ernie (Missy) Myhers, Paul Myhers and Becky (Dave) Oliver; seven grandchildren, James, Jessica, Christopher, Alex, Hanna, Cory and Ryan; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Big Ern Myhers; parents, Gilbert and Hanna McCluskey; brother, James (Pat) McCluskey; sister, Joan (Gene) Rehberg; and her parents-in-law, Martin and Emma Myhers.
The family would like to express great appreciation to the medical staffs of MCHS Oakridge – Osseo, Dove Healthcare – Osseo, and MCHS – Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The family encourages you to wear sports clothing of your choice in honor of Nancy’s love of sports of all kinds.
A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home (465 W Main St, Mondovi, WI 54755). Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.