Nancy E. Norby, 82, of Mondovi, WI died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was born October 4, 1940 in Eau Claire; daughter of Christian Wikan and Selma Haug. She was adopted by her step-father Philip Heintz at the age of 15.

She graduated from Memorial High School in 1958.

