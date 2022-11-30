Nancy E. Norby, 82, of Mondovi, WI died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was born October 4, 1940 in Eau Claire; daughter of Christian Wikan and Selma Haug. She was adopted by her step-father Philip Heintz at the age of 15.
She graduated from Memorial High School in 1958.
On May 14, 1960 she married James N. Norby, Jr. in Eau Claire where they lived until 1965 when they purchased a farm in the town of Pleasant Valley and started dairy farming in 1969. Nancy and James loved to travel and eventually became Flea Market vendors. In 2005 they sold the farm and moved to Mondovi.
She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, playing cards, going to flea markets and traveling. She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. Nancy also collected salt & pepper shakers; she had a collection of about 4,000 pairs.
Nancy is survived by her 5 children, Michael (Debora) Norby of Menomonie, WI, Timothy Norby of Mondovi, Kimberly (Michael) Bauer of Durand, Alan (Mary) Norby of Mondovi, and Steven (Amy) Norby Mondovi; 13 grandchildren, Amy, Corey, Eric, Neil, Ashley, Andrew, Michael Jr, Alex, Crystal, Tyler, Samantha, Amanda, Austin and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; granddaughter, Jamie McKillip; two brothers, Richard and James Wikan.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in the Riverside City Cemetery in Mondovi.