Nancy Jo O’Connell, 70, of Eau Claire passed on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Care Partners in Spooner, WI under the care of St. Croix Hospice due to non-covid Alzheimer’s disease.
Nancy was born on September 12, 1950 in Eau Claire to Eugene and Arlene (Zutter) O’Connell. She graduated from Memorial High School with the class of 1968 and went on to attend UW-Stout. Nancy worked at Heckel’s Family Restaurant and RCU before moving to the Twin Cities where she started her career at Wells Fargo Bank and continued working for them for 25-plus years. Nancy was a hard worker and always had a second job. In addition to working at the bank, she also worked at Dayton Hudson and Cub Foods.
In her younger years, Nancy loved playing tennis, golf and biking. She was always an avid reader and movie watcher. Nancy also loved coming home to help her sister Sandy with the family holiday traditions. She especially enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day, helping her sister and husband at Ray’s, serving and cleaning up.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra (David) Pieterick; their children, Alexander and Natalie; her brother, Thomas (Susan) O’Connell and their children, Molly (Chris), Kelsey (Brad), Hayley (Justin) and Whitney (Jean-Paul); and her brother, Timothy (Julie) O’Connell and their children, Jacob (Darby), Derek (Meghan) and Abbey (Tom). She is also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous cousins.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
We would like to thank the staff at Care Partners in Spooner and the St. Croix Hospice team who cared for Nancy. From our family to theirs, we thank you for being our eyes and ears and for all the support and love shown to her.
Memorial donations in Nancy’s honor may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, WI Chapter, 404 1/2 N Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Private family burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.