Nancy Marie (Wright) Pichler, age 61, of Durand, WI, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday March 21, 2021, in Rochester MN, with her family holding her hands at her bedside.
Nancy was born December 8th 1959, in Salem WI. She was the daughter of Orville and Leona (Berger) Wright. As a young girl she grew up as a feisty sister to Jean, Bev and Rosie. She went to high school in Salem, WI. After stopping several times to put in about 89 cents of gas at a time in her gray Mazda, she made her way to Durand, WI, to work at Prairie Inn where she tripped over the foot of her future husband, Robert Pichler. The first impression was not the best, but it was a lasting one, for nearly 40 years. In their time together, they had three children, who became the most important pieces to the family puzzle. Mark, Amber, and Colton. Mark added Kim (Poeschel) and Grandson Dax Pichler. Amber added Jeff Fregine, Granddaughter Madelyn Fregine and Grandson Cameron Fregine. Colton has the approval to add his soulmate Sierra McGeorge anytime.
Nancy was a rare and unique woman. She listened without judgement, spoke without prejudice, and loved everyone unconditionally. She always put others before herself. She always made those around her feel loved and cared for. Her best moments in life were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a beautiful yard full of flowers and a unique collection of crafty items. She would work in her garden and watch the grandchildren play with such pride. She was a woman of strong faith and love for God which made her the person she was. She will let those she loves know she is close, by leaving a penny and a dime, just like her dad did for her.
Nancy is survived by her children; Mark (Kim), Amber (Jeff), Colton (Sierra) her siblings, Jean Doughtery of Durand, Beverly (George) Howen of Long Lake, Rosanne (John) Glatczak of Durand, grandchildren; Madelyn, Cameron, and Dax, She is also survived by many other special relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents Leona and Orville, two brothers in infancy; Kenneth and William.
A private family service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand Saturday March 27th with a gathering of friends and family to follow.