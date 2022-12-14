Nancy Lee Seyer, 78, of Mondovi, WI died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona, WI. She was born June 21, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI; daughter of Orville and Marion (Knecht) Lawrence. Nancy grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from high school in 1962.
On April 16, 1966 she married Theodore Seyer at the Holy Guardian Angel Church in Brackett. Nancy and Ted lived in Cleghorn, where they raised their three daughters.
In 1979, Nancy attended Chippewa Valley Technical College where she received her training to become a licensed practical nurse. She worked several different jobs in the area, including working at Luther Hospital and Northern WI Home Health Care.
Nancy enjoyed helping on the family farm and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Seyer, Elizabeth (Jason) Nibbe, Laura (Bruce) Seyer-Mounts; grandchildren, Ian (Taylor) Markham, Logan Markham, Isaac Mounts, Theodore Mounts; great-grandson, Theodore Markham; sister, Joan (Fred) Walker; brother, Roger (Sue) Lawrence; sisters-in-law, Louise Orfe and Mary Lawrence; brother-in-law, Lovell Golden.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; sisters, Lillian Bauer, Karen Golden; brothers, Orville and Charles Lawrence; sister-in-law, Elsie Taerud; brothers-in-law, Henry Seyer, and Joseph Orfe.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at a later date.