Nancy Lee Seyer, 78, of Mondovi, WI died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona, WI. She was born June 21, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI; daughter of Orville and Marion (Knecht) Lawrence. Nancy grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from high school in 1962.

On April 16, 1966 she married Theodore Seyer at the Holy Guardian Angel Church in Brackett. Nancy and Ted lived in Cleghorn, where they raised their three daughters.

