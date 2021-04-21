Nancy Rose Thibado Snider, beloved wife and partner of 64 years to Donald E. Snider, silenced her heart on April 17, 2021 at her home, and patiently awaits their reunion.
Brought into this world on July 4, 1939 through Neil and Maybelle (Werner) Thibado. Nancy set her path without fear or lack of fortitude. Nancy and Don worked at Sanna Dairies together for 60 years, traveled abroad, fished, hunted, adventured together and the magic that brought them as one, carries them as one for eternity.
Nancy is loved and missed by her husband, Donald & in-laws, Leonard (Mary Ann) Snider of Downsville, Rita Updyke of St. Paul, MN, Lyle (Jean) Snider of Post Falls, ID, Theo Thibado of Homosassa, FL and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Daniel Thibado.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 PM Friday April 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will follow the services at Riverview Cemetery in Downsville.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Facial masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be made online at; www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.