Nancy L. Sprague, 78, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 surrounded by her family, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Nancy was born March 30, 1943 in Port Washington, WI to Harold and Hildegard (Prochnow) Sprague. She married Dennis Sprague in October of 1961, he preceded her in death on January 8, 2012.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Jeri) of Fredonia, Robert (Patrice) of West Bend and Kevin (Amy) of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Cheya and Jordan; great grandson, Waylon; brother, Harold (Judith) Eickstedt of Newburg and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; husband and a sister, Patricia.
Nancy raised her three sons and then joined the workforce as an assembly worker. She loved cooking and baking and will be remembered for her “Schaum Tort.” Nancy and Dennis thoroughly enjoyed entertaining friends and family by hosting all sorts of gatherings. She was an active leader in the 4H Club in Cedarburg, WI, especially in the cooking classes.
Nancy loved her family and friends and cherished her time with them. She will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com