Nancy Ann (Dorski) Stangel, 78, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 30, 2022, at her home in Elk Mound that she shared with her husband of 57 years, Daniel Stangel.
Nancy was born in Stanley and then moved to Neilsville where she graduated from high school in 1962. After some post high school education, she married Daniel Stangel (whom she met in Bloomer, WI) on November 13, 1965. They had two sons, Scott, and Jeremy, who they raised in Greenwood, and later Elk Mound where the boys graduated from high school. Nancy worked for many years at Sacred Heart Cafeteria, retiring in 2012.
Nancy enjoyed life. When she walked into a room, everything changed. She could make everyone feel special and found the good in everything and everyone. Nancy loved crafting, sewing, baking, and the many, many after school adventures with her grandchildren. Nancy was an avid sports fan, especially the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Bucks. She had many close encounters with famous people on her excursions. Nancy never met a dog she could not figure out how to sneak a treat to. Nancy loved flowers and gardening. She was also immensely proud of her Norwegian heritage.
Nancy is survived by her husband Daniel Stangel, her son Scott (Debra) Stangel, her grandchildren Kaileigh (Scott) Brugman, and Jevin Stangel, as well as Kristalee, Val, Cody, Sami, and Brody. Her sisters Shirley Johnson, Esther (John) Hager, and many amazing nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy, her parents, Thomas Sr. and Lorraine Dorski, a brother Thomas Jr. Dorski, and Katie Limberg, as well as many beloved dogs and farm cats.
A funeral service for Nancy will be held at 1 p.m., Friday August 5, 2022 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
