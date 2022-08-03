Stangel, Nancy - Photo (2).jpeg

Nancy Ann (Dorski) Stangel, 78, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 30, 2022, at her home in Elk Mound that she shared with her husband of 57 years, Daniel Stangel. 

Nancy was born in Stanley and then moved to Neilsville where she graduated from high school in 1962. After some post high school education, she married Daniel Stangel (whom she met in Bloomer, WI) on November 13, 1965. They had two sons, Scott, and Jeremy, who they raised in Greenwood, and later Elk Mound where the boys graduated from high school. Nancy worked for many years at Sacred Heart Cafeteria, retiring in 2012. 

