Nancy S. Stenseth, age 64, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, surrounded by her family at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born on June 14, 1958, in Eau Claire to Leroy and Myrtle Stenseth.
Nancy graduated from North High School in 1976. Nancy and Tom Albrecht married in 1978. They had three children: Sean, Chris and Tina. They later divorced in 2002 and she met the love of her life, Joe Nemec. She worked at Hutchinson Technology and then at Syverson Home in the Dietary Department for over 15 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. They were the light of her life. Nancy and her grandson Lucas enjoyed picking on each other whenever they got the chance. Nancy loved singing karaoke and she sang in bands locally. Nancy went to every event that she could for her children and grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Joe Nemec; children: Sean (Becca) Albrecht, Chris Albrecht and Tina (Nick) Adams; step-children: Tina Nemec (Neil Vanderwoude), Tony (Samantha Fischer-Nemec) Nemec and Dawn (Nick) Armstrong; grandchildren: Tyler, Landon, Graicyn, Jaylynn Albrecht, Austin, Jasmine Blue, Amber and Lucas Adams; step-grandchildren: Jordan, Alex, Alexandra, Zack, Kaylee, Alexia and Emma; great-grandson, Trent; brothers: Rodney and Jackie Stenseth; sisters: Peggy Duffy and Debbie (Paul) Sumner; along with many nieces and nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, Dennis Stenseth; and brother-in-law, Dan Duffy.
A celebration of life for Nancy will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.