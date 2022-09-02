Nancy S. Stenseth, age 64, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, surrounded by her family at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born on June 14, 1958, in Eau Claire to Leroy and Myrtle Stenseth.

Nancy graduated from North High School in 1976. Nancy and Tom Albrecht married in 1978. They had three children: Sean, Chris and Tina. They later divorced in 2002 and she met the love of her life, Joe Nemec. She worked at Hutchinson Technology and then at Syverson Home in the Dietary Department for over 15 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Stenseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you