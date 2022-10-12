Nancy Alaine Tollefson, 87, of Eleva passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. Nancy was born on November 19, 1934, in the town of Brunswick, rural Eau Claire to Wesley and Katherine (Sippel) Vlcek.
After graduating from high school, Nancy met Palmer Tollefson at Fournier’s ballroom in Eau Claire. On October 13, 1956, the couple was united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Nancy was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper for Uniroyal Tire Company followed by Gross Industrial, Prange's, and then Kohl’s retail store until her retirement. She was a member of Eleva Lutheran Church, where she served with the Ladies Aid Society and also as a bookkeeper in the office for many years.
Nancy was an animal lover through and through, though especially fond of cats. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, going out for walks, and finding good bargain deals at retail stores and thrift sales.
She is survived by her children: Lester (Cindy), Cindy, Glenn (Frances); grandchildren: Alexandra King, Ellen Gunderson, Megan Cepek, Randy Cepek; great-grandchildren: Ethan and Carter Gunderson; brothers: George (Delores) Vlcek and Jack (Kathryn) Vlcek; brothers-in-law: Clifford Tollefson and Robert Tollefson; sister-in-law: Marlys Lokken; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Palmer in 2020; brother: Wes Vlcek; and sister: Dorothy Vlcek.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Eleva Lutheran Church with Pastor Karen Ressel officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in the Eleva Cemetery.