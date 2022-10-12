Nancy Tollefson.png

Nancy Alaine Tollefson, 87, of Eleva passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. Nancy was born on November 19, 1934, in the town of Brunswick, rural Eau Claire to Wesley and Katherine (Sippel) Vlcek.

After graduating from high school, Nancy met Palmer Tollefson at Fournier’s ballroom in Eau Claire. On October 13, 1956, the couple was united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

