Nancy Jane Vander, 82, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, November 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron, WI.

Nancy was born on March 20, 1940, in Des Plaines, IL. Eventually the family moved to Chicago, IL, where she married Richard Vander on April 13, 1956. Together they had two children.

