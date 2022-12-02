Nancy Jane Vander, 82, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, November 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron, WI.
Nancy was born on March 20, 1940, in Des Plaines, IL. Eventually the family moved to Chicago, IL, where she married Richard Vander on April 13, 1956. Together they had two children.
Nancy worked many jobs, but her biggest joy was working for the Chicago Board of Education for 40 years. She gave 40 years of great love to the children in her life at the school as well as her own family. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for you. She made everything special, and made everyone feel special.
Nancy did many crafts and her talents were many. She taught herself to sew. She loved playing bingo and 31. Her smile was contagious and her motto was “Always think of the best.” A sunshiny day was her favorite day.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell WM Gahlbeck and Leona Olive Gahlbeck, and husband, Richard Vander
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Sheri (Doug) Hell and Vicki Vander; sister, Diane Ore; grandchildren, Mitch (Chelsea) and Matt (Jondrea); great-grandchildren, Liam and Blakely; step-great-grandchildren, Emily, Gracie and Sarah. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Immediately following the service there will a luncheon at the church. Following the luncheon inurnment will take place at Northside Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire. A visitation will take place on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.