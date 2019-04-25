Nancy Wait

Nancy Marie Wait (Green), 66, passed away peacefully on April 22nd, one day before the two year anniversary of losing her best friend and husband, Ronald Wait. Nancy was born on March 10, 1953 to Dennis and Leona Green (Weiss) of Cleghorn, WI. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1971.
Nancy married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, on July 31, 1971. Ron and Nancy built a life together that many would be jealous of. They moved back to Cleghorn to raise their family and enjoy the land and home that they so loved. For the majority of her life she stayed at home raising kids. Once her kids turned out perfectly, she took jobs involving two of her strong interests, jewelry and real estate. When she wasn’t working, Nancy loved the thrill of a deal, uncovering treasures at thrift sales, trips to Gulf Shores, being a proud grandma and spending time with Ron.
Nancy is survived by her sons Andrew (Erin) Wait and Adam (Melissa) Wait; daughters Stacy (Chris) Reedy and Layne (Blake) Conde; her beloved grandchildren, Kaylee, Alexis, Abby, Marcie, Ethan, Brad, Owen, Drake, Mason, Levi, Tenley and Dylan; sisters Ginger Fleming and Patti VanBlaricom; brother Jerry Green; many cousins, numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Leona, step-father Rudolph ‘Bud’ Steinke, sister Sandra Zastrow and one of her very dearest friends, and sister, Diane Kelly. Nancy’s daughter Stacy was an integral part of her Alzheimer’s care since Ron’s passing along with Mayo Hospice and Heatherwood staff. Stacy’s medical knowledge and dedication to Nancy’s care was a blessing and without this, Nancy’s road back to Ronnie would have been much more of a struggle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cleghorn School Park Committee, Mayo Hospice or Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, S12166 Hillview Road, Eleva, WI 54738. Pastor Jen Barnet will officiate. Family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 and one hour prior to the memorial service at church on Monday. Inurnment will immediately follow the service in the Union Cemetery in the Town of Clear Creek.
