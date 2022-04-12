Nancy Jean Wolfgang, 80, of Augusta, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Nancy Jean Herrick was born December 22, 1941, to Dudley and Grace (Olson-Pettibone) Herrick. As a young girl she attended the Dells Country School.
Nancy was united in marriage to Arnold “Buck” Wolfgang on February 10, 1962. To this union their two children, Jim Wolfgang and Pam Schulte were born.
Nancy worked several years in the kitchen at the Augusta Nursing Home. She also had worked at the Augusta Elementary School as a playground supervisor.
Nancy loved gardening, fishing and some hunting. She also loved playing fastpitch softball with the Buckhorn Bar Girls Team
Through the years she also enjoyed playing cards, watching the Brewers, the Packers, and various crime shows on television.
Nancy was loved by many and will be deeply missed, especially by her son Jim and daughter Pam Schulte, both of Augusta; daughter-in-law Denise Edwards of Fairchild; brothers, Wayne “Pete” Herrick of Chippewa Falls, Lawrence “Bill” Herrick; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother Len Wolfgang of Adell; sisters-in-law, Donna, Laura, and Rosie Herrick all of Augusta.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley and Grace Herrick; Buck, her loving husband of 60 years; parents-in-law, Otto and Irene Wolfgang; brothers, Lenard, Dick, Tony, Kenny and Jerry Herrick; sisters, Karen, Peggy Sue and Sue Ann; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Lois Linder, Irone Wolfgang, Judy, Lois and Mary Lou Herrike; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Per her request, there will be no formal services.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Wolfgang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.