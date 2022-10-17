On October 11, 2022, Nancy Bock Wyant received her wings and went to be with the Lord. Her beautiful smile and loving heart will be forever remembered. Our family is heartbroken. However, we find solace and peace knowing she is in heaven. Born Nancy Ellen Roswold in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on April 21, 1943, Nancy moved as a young adult to Milwaukee and then had many places she called home. She left this world from her loving home in Yuma, Arizona.
She is survived by her devoted husband, James E. Wyant; her brother, Mark Roswold; daughters, Brandi Rose (Bock) Ta’amai, (Juluis Ta’amai), Sharon L. Bock-Dixon (Joseph Dixon), Lorraine (Bock) Purkiss, Jenny Lynn Patterson; sons, James R. Bock Jr., (Julie Bock), Stephen A. Bock (Elisa Bock); her beloved puppy, Monte; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, niece and nephews — surrogate mom to so many others and a friend to all! Pre-deceased by her brother-in-law, Rev. Arthur Dennis Conrad; daughter, Deborah R. Bock; and son, James A. Wyant. Nancy was fierce and she loved with her whole heart. Her kindness and selflessness to others is how she will be lovingly remembered. Her great love for her family and friends is what we will cherish and hold close to our hearts.
Proverbs 31:28-29-”Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all!” There will be no Funeral Services.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Wyant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.