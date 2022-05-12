Nancy Zimmer, age 70, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Nancy’s determination and courage was an inspiration to many as she fought a tough battle with cancer.
She was born February 25, 1952 to Conrad and Donna (Porter) Rognholt and was the third of seven children. She grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1970. After graduation, she took a job in the Twin Cities with an insurance company for a couple of years before settling down in the Elmwood area, with her husband.
Nancy married David Zimmer September 27, 1973. They had three children; Robert, Janet and Kelly. Nancy’s strong work ethic was exemplified in the 27 years of dairy farming and passed that work ethic onto her children and grandchildren. After getting out of farming in 1996, Nancy worked at a bank in Menomonie for a couple years. She then started working at Menards and after 18 years with the company, she retired in 2019.
Nancy was a kind person who loved her family dearly and dedicated her life to them. Besides spending time with her family, she also enjoyed shopping, eating at restaurants, gardening, baking and giving to others.
Nancy is survived by her children; Robert (Rachel) Zimmer, Janet (Greg) Quinn, and Kelly (Ted) Weinzirl; seven grandchildren; Megan and Madison Zimmer, Josie, Ed, and Elsie Weinzirl, Cassie Giannini and Delaney Quinn; her siblings; Jean Bramucker, Cheryl (Carl) Sorensen, Jim (Kathy) Rognholt, and Paula (Adrian) Dickens. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy, and brother John.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. There will be a visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the service.
The family of Nancy Zimmer would like to extend our deepest appreciation for the care our mother received from all the medical professionals at Rochester, Eau Claire, and Menomonie. Their care and compassion helped our mother feel comfortable and assured us she was well taken care of.