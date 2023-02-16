Nathan Nelson obituary pic.jpeg
Kate Bentley

Nathan “Nate” Thomas Nelson was a loving father, brother, son, and friend. He passed away unexpectedly at Fairview University Hospital on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 following a battle with bile duct cancer surrounded by loved ones.

Nate was born in Fairmont, MN on February 16, 1984. The Nelson family moved to Eau Claire, WI when Nate was one year old, where he spent his childhood. Shortly after graduating from high school, Nate was approached with an opportunity to model in New York City. He lived there for a year growing his portfolio and living his life to the fullest. He moved back to Eau Claire to be closer to family and to obtain a degree in alternative medicine.

Tags

Recommended for you