Nathan “Nate” Thomas Nelson was a loving father, brother, son, and friend. He passed away unexpectedly at Fairview University Hospital on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 following a battle with bile duct cancer surrounded by loved ones.
Nate was born in Fairmont, MN on February 16, 1984. The Nelson family moved to Eau Claire, WI when Nate was one year old, where he spent his childhood. Shortly after graduating from high school, Nate was approached with an opportunity to model in New York City. He lived there for a year growing his portfolio and living his life to the fullest. He moved back to Eau Claire to be closer to family and to obtain a degree in alternative medicine.
One of the most beautiful parts of Nate’s life was meeting Adriane and starting a family. After delivering his first child Rowan in 2012, he decided to be a stay-at-home dad. Nate and Adriane exchanged vows in 2014 and gave birth to their daughter Aveline in 2015. They eventually started a family winery business, Riven Nelson Viticulture, that flourished into a successful vineyard management and consulting company.
Nate loved being a father; his children were his biggest blessing. He was a life-long learner, and he received great satisfaction from sharing his knowledge with those around him, especially his kids. He enjoyed being outdoors and never turned down a philosophical conversation with family or friends around a campfire. He will be remembered for his passion, for helping others, and for his generosity.
Nate was preceded in death by his mother Karla Wolle. He is survived by his children, Rowan and Aveline Nelson, and wife Adriane DeMoe; parents, John and Julie Nelson; siblings Matthew (Rachel) Nelson, Alissa (Daniel) McCarty, Matthew Wuollet, Joshua Wuollet, Jessica Creech; grandparents Sharon and Kirby Nelson, and Eldora Wolle; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Saturday morning from 9:30 am until the time of service.