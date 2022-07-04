Nathaniel “Nate” Eugene Rotering, 27 of Independence, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1995 to Eugene and Victoria (Olson) Rotering. Nate graduated from Independence High School in 2013 and while in his junior year, joined the National Guard. After high school Nate attended basic training and earned the rank of Sergeant. Nate attended Western Technical College in La Crosse and graduated as an automotive technician. He worked at Farm & Fleet and Dahl Ford. Nate received an honorable discharge from the National Guard in March of 2022.
Nate enjoyed farming, but loved snowmobiling. He enjoyed trips out to Wyoming with his brother, Jake, and friends. Nate also enjoyed beating his grandma in Monopoly.
Nate will be missed by his parents, Eugene and Victoria; brother, Jacob (Krysten Kelly); grandmother, Carol Olson; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his great aunts and uncles, Sharron Stelter, Edward (Judith) Olson, and Jean Olson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Olson and Mathias and Genevieve Rotering; and great aunts and uncles, Bernard Stelter, Robert Olson, and Jerry Olson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St, Osseo. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. at church. Burial will be at a later date. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
