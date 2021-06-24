Neal Ellingsen Keller
May 20, 1931 – June 20, 2021
Keller, Neal of Flat Rock, MI. Age 90. Loving father of Kerry (Randy) Balch, Jamie Hess and Jodie Keller. Proud grandfather of Amber, Joshua, Raechel, Ryan, Kendall, Courtney, Trent, Kyle, and Taylor. Great grandfather of Bonham, Cash, Jett, Aizlyn, Graham, Brock, Vivian and Miles. Uncle of Stuart and Jane. Special family members Stacey and Susan. Dear friend of Louis Vokurka, Don Beeler and Cathy and Joe Conflitti. Preceded in death by parents Otto and Carrie Keller, siblings Leonard (Chip) and Carol and his cherished grandson Casey.
Neal Keller was born in Kennan Wisconsin to a cheesemaker named Otto and his wife Carrie on May 20, 1931. He shared throughout his life how truly happy he was with his childhood and considered himself so fortunate that he got to grow up northern Wisconsin where the Jump River flowed. As a child not everyone had vehicles so one of his fondest memories was family members piling into one vehicle to cross the river (literally) to get to his Aunt Mary’s house. He skated the river to his friends in the winter and we were told the story of piling into his cousin’s, the Henderson boy’s, topless vehicle and going to Hawkins to the dance when it was 30 below. He would end his stories with “Great times”. He attended high school in Phillips Wisconsin where he then collided with a new group of additional friends and put the effort into staying friends through his whole lifetime. After high school he joined the Air Force during the Korean conflict. 6 months before his enlistment was up his dad died of a heart attack. His mother moved down to Milwaukee to care for her mother and special needs brother. After Neal got out of the service, he attended Gale Institute in Minneapolis Minnesota. His mother’s family owned a gypsum ship that sailed the Great Lakes and once Neal completed his education, he decided he needed to set sail. On a stop outside of Detroit he met his wife to be MaryAnn, settled down and had 3 daughters who adored him. With his experience in the service and his education he got a job on the railroad as a clerk and by the time of his retirement was a Yardmaster. He also did cement work on the side where again he added another group of friends. Are you seeing a pattern? He always said you could never have enough friends. His trips back home to Wisconsin would include a cooler that could hold $500 in cheese to be given away to his friends and sometimes strangers. This so they could enjoy some of his life’s pleasures. Back in the day he would slip his niece a $20 every time he saw her and said it was a secret and she saved all of it and at the age of 12 had enough for a pony! Neal loved to write. He told his grandchildren to write him letters. For every letter they wrote he would send them $1 and they did and he made sure to get that $1 in the mail by the next day. He got a letter every day for a week one time and Casey held the record for how many he sent in one month. A dollar bought a lot of candy at Bader’s store. Neal was the definition of “Giver”.
He loved his family, friends, the Green Bay Packers and his shared cabin in the Wisconsin Northwoods and all depending on the season may be not in that order. Football season meant he and his life long best friend Louie Vokurka calling each other on Sundays and cheering, complaining and critiquing the Packer game. Pretty sure after seeing his loved ones in heaven he took a trip to find Vince to get his thoughts. Neal was a former member of the Ski Angels and skied the globe. He has been an Elk’s member for over 54 years and originally joined because of all they do for the special needs. He loved to golf, organized the D,T & I golf tournament every year for a period in Ohio and still attempted to hit the ball up until the age of 85.
Neal’s life was full but the most precious thing in this world to him was his family. He loved deeply and was deeply loved in return. He always said let “I love you baby” be the last words you hear from me.