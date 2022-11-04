Neftali Omar Acosta (“Lefty”), proud father of Elijah Acosta, 22, and Nola Acosta, 14 (both of Eau Claire), died unexpectedly on August 9, 2022. He was 42. Originally from Milwaukee, Neftali had remained in the Eau Claire area since 1992 when his loving parents, Hector and Blanca Acosta, relocated their family to Altoona in order to raise Neftali and brothers, Eli, Nicolas, and Isaias, in a smaller community.
Neftali graduated from Altoona High School in 1998, where he formed many friendships, honed his impeccable sense of humor, entertained classmates with his quick wit, and impressed all with his remarkable artistic talent. During high school, Neftali began working at Old Country Buffet where he gained lifelong friends, including his closest confidante and frequent dinner companion, Patrick Kleist, whose camaraderie Neftali cherished, often referring to Pat as his “other brother, the non-Puerto Rican one.”
It is impossible to paint an accurate picture here of everything Neftali was. He was adventurous but grounded. He learned new skills quickly but was a patient teacher. He was strong, fiercely protective, bold, rowdy, loud, and often lewd, yet sweet, gentle, loving, compassionate, kind, and genuine. He made new friends effortlessly but remained loyal to his existing ones. Neftali spoke with honesty, hilarity, sarcasm, and sincerity, often in the same breath. Neftali befriended people from all walks of life. He made no premature judgments, but instead sought to make connections and strived to see what was in a person’s heart.
Neftali had eclectic interests and skills. He was an excellent yo-yoer, a phenomenal cook, a pool player whose opponents rarely won, a sublime photographer, a captivating storyteller, a creative problem solver, and a gifted illustrator. Neftali was both street smart and book smart. Articulate, bilingual, and cultured, he proudly embraced his family’s Puerto Rican heritage. Neftali raved about his mom’s Puerto Rican food spreads and credited his parents for his own culinary skills. Neftali was a master at the art of conversation and loved exchanging ideas and gaining fresh perspectives. Because he was a passionate foodie, a music fanatic, and a hardcore tv/movie buff, friends relied on his recommendations about where to find the best tamales in town, what band to check out, which songs to download, and what shows were worthy of their next binge-watching session. Lefty loved exploring new places, swimming, driving fast, developing new skills, playing pool, Kubb, beanbags and other competitive games. Despite his wide array of talents, he remained humble, and treated all people with compassion and respect. Neftali was known for being extraordinarily generous and gave thoughtful gifts without expectation of repayment of reciprocation. Neftali genuinely valued the people in his life. He regularly said “thank you” as part of his good-bye ritual, before delivering one of his great big bear hugs. If friends were gold coins, Neftali would have accumulated the riches of a king.
He found joy in loudly singing song lyrics out an open car window, capturing a photo of a sunset, chatting on the porch with a pal, catching a fish, relaxing in a lounge chair around a campfire, treating Nola to impromptu beach days, or teaching Elijah how to grill chicken to perfection, while gifting us with priceless memories in the process. Neftali loved his family most of all, and especially loved being a dad. Neftali was immeasurably proud of his son, Elijah, and daughter, Nola. There was nothing that brought him more joy than spending time with them. Talking about his children made him light up, and he dad-bragged about their latest accomplishments whenever the chance presented itself.
Neftali Omar Acosta is truly loved, and we will always treasure our time with him and our memories. We’re going to miss that dazzling smile, those big, sincere, magnificent bear hugs, and that delightfully infectious laugh. May we all be reminded of that fabulous laugh when we look up at the twinkling stars and remember he is one with all the love we remember, the love we now feel, and the love we’ve yet to share.
Neftali is survived by his children, Elijah Acosta and Nola Acosta; his mother, Blanca Acosta; his brothers, Eli (Andrea) Acosta, Nicolas (Karen) Acosta and Isaias (Christine) Acosta; his nieces and nephews, Eliana, Elias, Mia, Marcella, Blanca, Israel and Emmanuel.
He is proceeded in death by his uncle, Mario (Acosta); his grandparents, Gladys and Osvaldo Nieves, Carmen Bosch, and Joseph Acosta.
His father, Hector Acosta, passed shortly after Neftali on October 11, 2022.
Due to the unexpected death of Neftali, no funeral or memorial service is planned at this time. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a celebration of life is scheduled. A benefit for Neftali’s children is being held November 5 at Oliver’s Tavern starting at 12 p.m.
