Neftali Omar Acosta (“Lefty”), proud father of Elijah Acosta, 22, and Nola Acosta, 14 (both of Eau Claire), died unexpectedly on August 9, 2022. He was 42. Originally from Milwaukee, Neftali had remained in the Eau Claire area since 1992 when his loving parents, Hector and Blanca Acosta, relocated their family to Altoona in order to raise Neftali and brothers, Eli, Nicolas, and Isaias, in a smaller community.

Neftali graduated from Altoona High School in 1998, where he formed many friendships, honed his impeccable sense of humor, entertained classmates with his quick wit, and impressed all with his remarkable artistic talent. During high school, Neftali began working at Old Country Buffet where he gained lifelong friends, including his closest confidante and frequent dinner companion, Patrick Kleist, whose camaraderie Neftali cherished, often referring to Pat as his “other brother, the non-Puerto Rican one.”

To plant a tree in memory of Neftali Acosta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

