Neil W. McCune, age 73, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, after a short but courageous battle against Leukemia. He was born June 18, 1948, to Noel and Loretta (Watenphul) McCune.
Neil graduated from Osseo High School in 1967. He married Marion Hoff on August 22, 1970. He worked at Hong Lumber and County Concrete over the years. After retirement, he painted many houses, decks and walls.
He was a very active member of South Beef River Lutheran Church and The Osseo Merchants’ baseball league, volunteering with various projects. However, his favorite job was being able to participate in sports, first actually playing, then coaching and supporting his children and grandchildren. He did his best to get to every game and was always in the crowd.
Neil enjoyed his family and every opportunity to be together. He loved the outdoors and sharing it with his kids, grandkids and friends, especially fishing, hunting and spending time at his cabin.
He is survived by his wife years, Marion; his children, Brent (Amy) McCune, Amy (Mark) Rosman, Chad (Cathy) McCune and Dustin (Sarah) McCune; grandchildren, Bjorn, Wyatt, Madyson, Brooke, Devon, Zach, Blaine and Max. He is also survived by his brother, Donald (Kathy) McCune; sister-in-law, Alice Guse; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Loretta McCune; brother, Gene McCune; sister-in-law, Clara McCune; brother-in-law, Duane Guse; and his mother and father-in-law, Thilmer and Clarice Hoff.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at South Beef River Lutheran Church in Osseo with Pastor Dave Christianson officiating. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at South Beef River Lutheran Church, as well as Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences are available at www.schiefelbeinfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Neil McCune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.