Nelva Jean Bandelow, age 82, of Menomonie, WI passed away Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
She was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Neillsville, WI to Leland and Isla (Rowe) Bandelow. She was baptized in the United Methodist Church in Neillsville. In 1944 Nelva moved with her family to Menomonie. She attended North Elementary School and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956.
In July 1956, Nelva joined forces with the wonderful workers at Menomonie Farmers Union Co-op, being hired by Harold “Spike” Tubbs, who was like a second father.
Nelva loved dancing, bowling, scrapbooking, making cards, reading and board games. In her younger years she belonged to Brownies and then Girl Scouts. Later she was a member of the Palmer Homemakers and Women of The Moose. She was also a volunteer for Mayo Clinic Health System and the Kinship Program.
As a child, she enjoyed vacationing with her parents and others on Long Lake in Haugen, WI and later in life she enjoyed traveling to many states.
Nelva is survived by her son Bruce Rehberg of Coon Rapids, MN; a sister Charlene Johnson of Bozeman, MT; nephews, Gregory (Lois) Oberle and Benjamin (Amanda) Johnson; nieces, Lori (Sam Esquibel) Bandelow and Kim Wald; many great nephews and nieces; special friends, Cathy Bickerton and Vickie Haglund; other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland, and Isla Bandelow; brother Lowell “Bandy” Bandelow; sister Joyce Oberle; sisters-in-law, Esther, and Ramona Bandelow; brothers-in-law, James Oberle and Richard Johnson; and nephew Mike Bandelow.
There will be a Women of the Moose service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI followed immediately by a Memorial service officiated by Pastor Wendy Slaback. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie.
