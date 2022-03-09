Neva Grace Larsen, age 99, of Eau Claire, passed away on March 3, 2022, at Prairie Point Rehabilitation Center in Altoona, while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Neva was born in Granton, Wisconsin, to Elda (Helm) and Fred Bartz. She had one older sister, Irene. She attended UW-Eau Claire, graduating with a degree in education. She met Elwyn Larsen, who she married in 1944. She taught in St. Croix Falls, WI, McHenry, IL and Janesville, WI. While in Janesville, she taught preschool at Graper’s Nursey School, where she impacted many young lives. Elwyn and Neva farmed in Janesville until they retired in 1972, and then moved to Mesa, AZ. They also had a summer lake home on Pleasant Lake in Westfield, WI. Elwyn passed away in 1983, and she later married Richard Larsen in 1990.
Neva truly loved people and was faithful to her Lord in showing that love to others in many ways.
Neva was preceded in death by her parents, Elda and Fred Bartz; husband, Elwyn, in 1983; husband, Richard, in 2019; sister, Irene Drescher; nephew, Wayne Drescher; niece, Sandy Burkart; stepdaughter-in-law, Garnet Kepp.
Neva is survived by her stepdaughters, Deb (Paul) Higgenbottom and Barb Larsen; four step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; three-step-great-great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews. She was supported and very close to a special nephew-in-law, Denny Burkart. Although not blessed with her own children, she was honored to be godmother to 17 godchildren.
She was especially close to one of her godchildren, Suzanne Jolin.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be addressed to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Granton, WI.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Granton, WI, with a lunch to follow.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.