Nhan Ho, age 34 of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Eau Claire. He was born in Rochester, MN to Hung and Luyen Ho.
Nhan had an infectious smile and a love for his girls like no other. He was a very loyal and family orientated person who worked hard for the family business, Peking Gardens. Nhan was a big “momma’s boy” who looked up to his brothers for advice and he was good at trying to “one-up” them. Nhan always brought a good time with him wherever he went. He liked long boarding with his girls, Legos, old school Nintendo and playing pinball at the arcade downtown.
Nhan is survived by his 3 daughters: Lauren, Natalie and Alaina; his parents Hung and Luyen Ho; and his 2 brothers: Kim (Kelsey) and Jerry.
He is preceded in death by his sister Lalan. There wasn’t a day that went by that he didn’t think of her.
Funeral services for Nhan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 12 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Monday. Burial will take place in Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
