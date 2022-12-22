Nicholas Merlin Clickner age 72 went to his heavenly home on Monday, December 19th, 2022 while surrounded by his loved ones. Nick was born on April 11th, 1950 in Menomonie, WI to Florence and Merlin Clickner.
Nick worked for the Coca-Cola Company for many years. He was very passionate about his job and enjoyed collecting trinkets and treasures created by the Coca-Cola Company. He was delighted to meet new people, ride his bike around the town, and listen to music. Another interest of his was engaging with electronics, especially by sharing tape recordings. Most importantly, Nick loved being with his family and attending church.
Nick joins his parents, Florence and Merlin Clicker, his siblings Patricia Schuster and Ruth Jenkins, and his niece Tammy Jenkins in Heaven.
Nick is survived by many loving family members, including his siblings, Roy (Kathy) Clickner and Mary Irwin; his nieces and nephews, David Irwin, Dawn (Mike) Caldwell, Timothy (Melanie) Clickner, Jennifer (Garth) Sternecker, Melissa (Timothy) Peters, Steven Clickner, Rita (Todd) Minger, Eric (Ginger) Schuster, Amy (Nick) Kouba, Janelle Carlson.
Nick’s life will be honored at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Cornerstone Apostolic Church, 110 Independence Drive, Elk Mound, WI 54739 with his brother, Pastor Roy Clickner officiating services. Visitation will take place at the church that day from 12:30 pm until the time of service. Graveside services will take place at a later date in the Teegarden Cemetery.