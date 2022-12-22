Nicholas Merlin Clickner age 72 went to his heavenly home on Monday, December 19th, 2022 while surrounded by his loved ones. Nick was born on April 11th, 1950 in Menomonie, WI to Florence and Merlin Clickner.

Nick worked for the Coca-Cola Company for many years. He was very passionate about his job and enjoyed collecting trinkets and treasures created by the Coca-Cola Company. He was delighted to meet new people, ride his bike around the town, and listen to music. Another interest of his was engaging with electronics, especially by sharing tape recordings. Most importantly, Nick loved being with his family and attending church.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicolas Clickner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.