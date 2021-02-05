“Hoka-hey, today is a good day to die!” ~ Crazy Horse
Nicholas J. Harmon, 59, of Griffin, GA, and formerly of Arkansaw, WI, died January 12, 2021, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Nicholas was born November 2, 1961, in Durand, WI to Dennis and Judy (Keys) Harmon. He attended Arkansaw Schools and graduated in 1980.
Nicholas had a quest for knowledge, having attended several post-secondary schools and later even taking law classes at the University of Tulane. He challenged everyone with trivia questions and completed nearly every New York Times crossword puzzle. Much of that knowledge came from his voracious reading habit -- at the time of his death, approximately 2,000 books filled his home.
For the majority of his working life, Nicholas was in the hospitality business. Most recently, he was employed and worked with his other family at Four Points Hospitality and Catering, traveling the United States as an event manager. Whether it was perfecting an espresso drink or serving the tastiest treats, he was all about providing the best customer service. He made many friends along the way using his gift of gab, especially about his beloved Wisconsin sports teams – the Green Bay Packers (he was a proud stockholder), Milwaukee Brewers, and Bucks.
When not traveling, he found time to donate his artistic talents to the local library in Griffin, as well as for family and friends. Nicholas had a love of Blues music, and his musical knowledge was next to none. And he loved sharing his curated songs of the day with his siblings and friends.
Nicholas loved the warmth of the south but often reminisced about Wisconsin being God’s Country -- because where else would the Apostle Islands be located!
He lived a truly extraordinary life and the recounting of his adventures could entertain people for hours. He could often be found at a local establishment sharing stories such as walking on at the UW-Stevens Point football team (even though he’d never played organized football); competing in Taekwondo tournaments; running for President of the United States; surviving the running of the bulls in Pamplona; smoking a cigar near Hemingway’s home in Havana; toasting Prost during Oktoberfest in Munich; or visiting Moscow’s Museum of Cosmonautics. Hoka-hey is to live life in such a way that one has done all that one should upon one’s last day – and that’s exactly what he believed and how he lived.
He is survived by his siblings, Jill Saxe (Chippewa Falls, WI), Scott and Cyn Harmon (Altoona, WI); Eric and Cheryl Harmon (Baldwin, WI), Chris Harmon and Karen Fenske (River Falls, WI); Joy Harmon (Austin, TX), and Jennifer and Krzysztof Nickowski (Baldwin, WI); nieces and nephews, Kayla (Kai) Hanson, Danielle (Evan) Nyberg; Storm (Jenny) Harmon, Bailey (Tim) Kleinschmidt, Skyler (Brigitta) Harmon, Brooke Harmon, Alexa Harmon, Kira Lane, Sidney Lane, Elzbieta Nickowski, and Jacek Nickowski. He is further survived by three great-nephews and nine great-nieces, other relatives, and many friends.
Nicholas is preceded in death by his parents, both maternal and paternal grandparents, and niece, Kylie Harmon.
A celebration of life will be held May 29th at the Arkansaw Creek Park. Please direct any donations to a local library, school art supplies, or by supporting local artists.